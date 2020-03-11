Credit Suisse AG Has $45.57 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of PACCAR worth $45,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

