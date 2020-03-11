Credit Suisse AG Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.01% of Premier worth $46,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Premier by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after buying an additional 979,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.