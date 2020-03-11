Credit Suisse AG Has $48.23 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Kellogg worth $48,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

