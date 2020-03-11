Credit Suisse AG Has $50.13 Million Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Mercadolibre worth $50,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $599.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.25. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $450.85 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

