Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $49,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.27 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

