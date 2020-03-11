Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $50,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,316,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

