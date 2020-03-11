Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,157 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.21% of BioTelemetry worth $50,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

BEAT stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

