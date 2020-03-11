Credit Suisse AG Purchases 20,836 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.05% of Cyberark Software worth $46,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

