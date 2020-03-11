Credit Suisse AG Purchases 25,433 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.45 and a 200-day moving average of $414.42. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

