Credit Suisse AG Purchases 33,068 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,023,000 after buying an additional 82,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,180,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $136.15 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

