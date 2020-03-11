Credit Suisse AG Purchases 96,117 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.54% of RenaissanceRe worth $47,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $141.00 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.