Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Xylem worth $49,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

