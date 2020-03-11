Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BP were worth $41,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

