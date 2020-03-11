Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.69% of Gentex worth $50,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

