Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $45,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

MXIM opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,760 shares of company stock worth $2,859,751. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

