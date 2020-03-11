Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of The Western Union worth $47,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WU opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

