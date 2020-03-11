Credit Suisse AG Sells 133,513 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,513 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $53,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

