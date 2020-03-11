Credit Suisse AG Sells 254,080 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,080 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,466. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $184.72. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

