Critical Analysis: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) vs. Qualys (NYSE:QLYS)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 19.43 $301.12 million $1.62 89.12 Qualys $321.61 million 9.04 $69.34 million $1.67 44.55

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Qualys. Qualys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 27.27% 16.96% 13.29% Qualys 21.56% 18.38% 10.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veeva Systems and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 7 13 0 2.65 Qualys 0 8 7 0 2.47

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus price target of $176.85, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $96.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Qualys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

