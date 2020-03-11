CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

