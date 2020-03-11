Cryptaur Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $18,575.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00485288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.06186290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013369 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

