Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $611,456.99 and approximately $1,840.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00263414 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003121 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,720,322 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,806 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.