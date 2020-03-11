Cryptonex Reaches Market Cap of $100.15 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $100.15 million and $1.84 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00022796 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

