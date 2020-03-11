CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report sales of $96.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.96 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $439.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.89 million to $453.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $465.71 million, with estimates ranging from $459.57 million to $471.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

