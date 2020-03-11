CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

