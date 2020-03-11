Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 256,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Darden Restaurants worth $45,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.