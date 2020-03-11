DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $485,575.65

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. DEEX has a market cap of $485,575.65 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000963 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

