Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $503-513 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.74 million.Del Taco Restaurants also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.40 EPS.

TACO traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 664,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,139. The company has a market cap of $201.23 million, a PE ratio of 118.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

