Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives News Impact Score of -4.15

Shares of DAL stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. 23,387,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081,421. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

