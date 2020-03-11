Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €94.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.38 ($103.92).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €88.62 ($103.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.20. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

