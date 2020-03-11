DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DEUTSCHE POST A/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. 238,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.