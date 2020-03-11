Devery Market Capitalization Achieves $106,287.66 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Devery has a market cap of $106,287.66 and $55.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last week, Devery has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.