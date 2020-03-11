DigitalNote (XDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,424.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.73 million and $4,424.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00695605 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

