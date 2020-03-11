DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.40% -94.27% -5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2246 9984 17546 942 2.56

DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 497.01%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.76%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -26.80 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.12 billion $352.05 million 5.75

DIRTT Environmental’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

