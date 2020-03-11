DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.20 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170 over the last ninety days. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

