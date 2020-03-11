Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289,248 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.67% of Domtar worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Domtar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:UFS opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

