Donald C. Berg Acquires 819 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg purchased 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,608.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meredith stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 1,340,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.28 million, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meredith by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meredith by 335.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meredith by 132.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

