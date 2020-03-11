Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

