eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a daily sentiment score of -2.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 13,010,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,956,614. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

