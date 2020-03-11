Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.82.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

EIX opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

