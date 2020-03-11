Edward Knapp Purchases 17 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Edward Knapp bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £106.08 ($139.54).

Edward Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Knapp purchased 13 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £100.23 ($131.85).

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 726.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 789.02 ($10.38).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.