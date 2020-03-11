ELA Coin Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

