Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.83 ($2.17).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target (down from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034 ($19,776.37).

ELM opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 99.45 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of $482.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

