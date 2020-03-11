Elrond Price Reaches $0.0014 (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.