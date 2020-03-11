EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.75 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $300.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $307.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $360.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NPO opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.