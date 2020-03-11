Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 262.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.20 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.