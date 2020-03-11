Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $645.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of -127.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.05 and its 200 day moving average is $420.89. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.42.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

