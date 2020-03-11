Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Air Lease worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.