Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,526 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dorman Products worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $9,745,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $4,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

