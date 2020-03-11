Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LXFR opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $408.43 million, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

